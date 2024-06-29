First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global Medical REIT worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $143,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 980,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,006. The firm has a market cap of $595.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

