First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,353. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

