First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

