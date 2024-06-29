First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $97.88. 983,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $96.60 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

