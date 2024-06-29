First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,299,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

