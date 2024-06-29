Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as high as C$5.68. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 432 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$135.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.04.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of C$34.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3500993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Firan Technology Group

In other Firan Technology Group news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,380. Corporate insiders own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

