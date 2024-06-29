Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
HCSG stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $779.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.51.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
