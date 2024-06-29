Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

AIG stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

