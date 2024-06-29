Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $621,000 in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,798,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

PSP opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $67.26.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

