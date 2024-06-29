Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $28,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 167,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.89 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.