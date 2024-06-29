Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $28,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 167,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.89 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

