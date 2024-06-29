Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000.

Get Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BTCO opened at $59.75 on Friday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.