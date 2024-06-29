Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BTCO opened at $59.75 on Friday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
