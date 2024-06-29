Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $120.07.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

