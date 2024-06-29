Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 937 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $252.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.