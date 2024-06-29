Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 911,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 13.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $94,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GSLC stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

