Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,392,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.