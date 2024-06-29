Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Evercore ISI

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 555,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

