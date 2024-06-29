Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $303.37

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.37 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 302.44 ($3.84). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 294,845 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 303.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.56. The firm has a market cap of £980.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,779.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

