Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CBU stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $47.21. 1,120,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

