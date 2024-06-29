Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Purchases 12,958 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 689,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,909,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. 3,599,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,718. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

