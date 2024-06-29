Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $787.32. The company had a trading volume of 769,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,991. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

