Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $955,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

