Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

