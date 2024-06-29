Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires 3,693 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,293. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

