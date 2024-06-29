Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $223.29

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.29 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.63). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 383,838 shares changing hands.

Fidelity China Special Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £969.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4,080.00.

Fidelity China Special Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity China Special’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fidelity China Special’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

About Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

