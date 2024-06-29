Fetch.ai One Day Volume Hits $94.02 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $94.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

