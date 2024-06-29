Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

