Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Experian Stock Down 3.3 %

EXPGF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.