Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Increased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.99. 2,692,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

