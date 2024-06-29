Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.65

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 39410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
Evotec Trading Up 5.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
