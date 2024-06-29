Evercore ISI Trims Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Target Price to $345.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $266.41 on Tuesday. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

