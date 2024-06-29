Evercore ISI Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $56.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BHF opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.