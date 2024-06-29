European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Down 0.8%

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 879 ($11.15) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.21). Approximately 273,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 205,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 891 ($11.30).
European Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £572.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,353.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 888.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 874.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
