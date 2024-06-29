ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading 0.1% Higher

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.88. 1,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.