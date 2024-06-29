Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.50.

Equinix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $756.60. 1,146,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,262. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

