Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of -0.23. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.44.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.