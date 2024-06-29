Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of -0.23. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,041.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $205,133. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

