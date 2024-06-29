Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0997 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0997 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $712,906.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,317,622 coins and its circulating supply is 78,314,809 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

