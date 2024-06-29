Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.31

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.31 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 91.90 ($1.17). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 91.90 ($1.17), with a volume of 786,814 shares traded.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

Empiric Student Property Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

