eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

eBay Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in eBay by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

