e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

NYSE ELF opened at $210.74 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

