DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.50. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,200 shares.
DynaResource Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.
About DynaResource
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DynaResource
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.