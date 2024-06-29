Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

NYSE:DY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

