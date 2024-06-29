Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $41.40. 9,237,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,045. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,605,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

