DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 430,603 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

