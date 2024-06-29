Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRXGY remained flat at $13.11 during trading hours on Friday. 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.
Drax Group Company Profile
