Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGY remained flat at $13.11 during trading hours on Friday. 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

