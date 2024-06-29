Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 244,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,038,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Draganfly Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 292.78% and a negative return on equity of 497.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Draganfly Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.43% of Draganfly as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company's stock.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

