Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.10.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$17.97 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

