Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 3,450 shares trading hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.