Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 308,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.