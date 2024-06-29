Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Decisive Dividend stock remained flat at $5.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Decisive Dividend has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

