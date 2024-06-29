Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
Shares of Decisive Dividend stock remained flat at $5.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Decisive Dividend has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.55.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile
