CyberConnect Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00007690 BTC on exchanges. CyberConnect has a market cap of $108.86 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.71274532 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $18,938,896.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

